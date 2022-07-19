Aces Gray picked by Yankees in MLB Draft

 Skip to main content
Following a dominant season on the mound, University of Evansville baseball senior right-handed pitcher Shane Gray has been selected by the New York Yankees in the 2022 Major League Baseball Amateur Player Draft.

A first-team all-MVC selection this season, Gray was the Friday night starter for an Aces rotation that at times overwhelmed its opponents. The West Jefferson, Ohio native finished the 2022 campaign with s team-best 8-3 record, recording a 4.39 ERA with 95 punchouts to just 25 walks. In conference play, Gray allowed three-or-less runs in six of his seven starts and struck-out seven-or-more batters five times.

Gray becomes the Aces first MLB Draft selection since pitcher Adam Lukas was a 12th-round pick of the Kansas City Royals in 2019 and is one of four Evansville products to be drafted by the Yankees, joining Jason Imrisek (1995), John Kremer (1999), and Fred Jones (2007).

