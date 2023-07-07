Aces great Balentine returning to UE

Since returning to his hometown, University of Evansville men's basketball head coach David Ragland has made it a point to bring back the Aces glorious past, both on and off the court, hiring former stars like Craig Snow and Marcus Wilson on his coaching staff. And he did it again Friday.
Today the second year bench boss announced that the school's all-time leading scorer, DJ Balentine, will be joining his coaching staff, taking over the role of Director of Player Development.
From 2012to 2016, Balentine was a dominant force in the Missouri Valley Conference, finishing with a school record 2,464 points. The Kokomo, Indiana native led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring for three consecutive years. Larry Bird and Oscar Robertson are the only other players to accomplish that feat. Balentine graduated as the fourth all-time leading scorer in the MVC.
After graduation, Balentine spent 4 years playing professionally overseas.
Since retiring in 2019, Balentine has served as an assistant coach at Indiana University-Kokomo, before spending last season as an assistant at Henderson State University in Arkansas, Serving under former aces assistant coach Jimmy Elgas.