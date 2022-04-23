Aces ignite to blow out Indiana State

Bouncing back from a tough extra innings loss on Friday night, the University of Evansville baseball team got a dominant performance on the mound from starter Nick Smith and the offense smashed 10 hits to capture a 14-0 run-rule victory over Indiana State in seven innings at Bob Warn Field in Terre Haute, Ind.
Going the distance on the mound, Smith threw the first complete game of his young collegiate career, stifling a hot Sycamore offense, allowing just two hits in a scoreless seven innings of work. Smith's seven punchouts mark back-to-back games with seven Ks and his fourth-straight win on the mound.
At the plate, the bats exploded for 14 runs with six Aces recording a hit on the day, including a three hit day for catcher Brendan Hord and a five-RBI, two homer outing for Brent Widder. The Aces launched three home runs on the day, two coming from Widder and another smashed by shortstop Simon Scherry.
Evansville jumped on top of Indiana State early in the contest with Widder going up top for a two-run blast in the top of the first to hand UE a 2-0 advantage. With Smith holding the Sycamores at bay, the Aces pushed home a single run in the fourth on a solo shot from Scherry before exploding for 11 combined runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings.
In the seventh, Indiana State got the leadoff runner on, but Smith shut down any thoughts the Sycamores might have of a rally, inducing back-to-back fly-outs and then getting a strikeout to end the contest.
