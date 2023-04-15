Aces keep swinging, but come short on scoreboard

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 144 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS EDWARDS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS GALLATIN HAMILTON HARDIN JOHNSON MASSAC POPE PULASKI SALINE WABASH WHITE WILLIAMSON IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA POSEY IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA GIBSON VANDERBURGH IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY CARLISLE CRITTENDEN FULTON GRAVES HENDERSON HICKMAN LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN TRIGG UNION WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, CADIZ, CARMI, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MURRAY, PADUCAH, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, SHAWNEETOWN, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.