Aces look to build on momentum heading into Terre Haute

With the wind firmly at their backs now, the University of Evansville baseball team has caught fire, getting contributions from both expected and unexpected sources.
"We saw the rankings, preseason stuff," says University of Evansville 5th-year senior starting pitcher Caleb Reinhardt. "Truthfully, we didn't believe in it."
"Being down at the bottom of the Missouri Valley Conference preseason, it put a chip on our shoulder," said University of Evansville sophomore starting pitcher Nick Smith.
"We did go into that series with a little chip on our shoulder since their head coach voted us last," says University of Evansville graduate student second baseman Evan Berkey.
Preseason polls may not have much meaning, but they certainly do matter. Just ask Missouri State. Picked to finish near the bottom of the Missouri Valley Conference, the University of Evansville baseball team used that as motivation in blasting the Bears out of Springfield in a sweep by a combined score of 29-to-8.
"That was a special weekend for us in all three facets of the game," says University of Evansville head coach Wes Carroll. "We're playing really good baseball right now and consistent baseball. It starts on the mound for us. Our last four starts, we've got some quality outings from all of our starters, going deep into games, kind of putting our bullpen in positions of success. Offensively, I feel like we've got a lot of guys who are hot right now and really firing. Anytime you can combine those two, you're in a pretty good position for success."
"That Missouri State series really showed that we can beat teams with", says Berkey, "I wouldn't say with ease, but we scored a lot of runs that series and finally showed that we can do that often."
And nowhere was that more true than with graduate transfer second baseman Evan Berkey, who rode a 7-for-16 week, where he hit a pair oof doubles, a pair of home runs while knocking in 8 runs to an MVC Player of the Week honor.
"Finally got my confidence back as a ball player," says Berkey. "I finally got my timing and my rhythm as a hitter in the box."
"He got off to a slow start", says Carroll, "just because he was pressing. He's such a talented baseball player. Now we're starting to see how hot he can get at the plate. And once your timing and rhythm is on point, that ball does look a little bigger."
On the mound, the Aces came into the season with Shane Gray as their established, but with question marks everywhere else. However, sophomore Nick Smith and veteran hurler Caleb Reinhardt have answered those with exclamation points, becoming the 2nd and 3rd starters.
"I really wanted to be this and have a good outcome", says Smith, "and had a really good summer this summer. I had high expectations, but I didn't really envision this kind of success, no."
"Nick Smith has been outstanding in that two role on Saturdays for us," says Carroll. "Just a strike-thrower, commands his fastball on both sides of the plate. Just an uber competitor, and it's just great to see a young guy within our program and really develop and build the confidence to be the type of pitcher he's showcasing right now."
"I just wanted to be there betterment of the team wherever I could be fit", says Reinhardt, "I'd help the team. I've always been more of a strikes guy, just trying to pound the zone. Just attack the hitters."
"Caleb Reinhardt, he's our old guy on the block, so to speak," says Carroll. "A fifth-year senior, he's really stepped into that role. Such a great outing. We know he's going to compete and fill up the strike zone. Just give us an overall great effort so, if we can get those three really clicking and our offense going we're going to be a handful to deal with."
Speaking of handfuls to deal with, that's what's up next for the Aces. A weekend trip to Terre Haute to take on in-state rival Indiana State. The Sycamores currently occupy the conference's penthouse.
"They're the top of the Missouri Valley Conference right now," says Carroll. "It's an enormous weekend for us going there with the goal of winning 2 out of 3 on the road in the Missouri Valley Conference is going to be a challenge. The Sycamores are always at the top of the conference. We know it's going to be a big test for us, but we're a very confident team and we're looking forward to it."