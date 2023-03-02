Aces men bow out of Arch Madness early

Head coach David Ragland's first season at the helm of the University of Evansville men's basketball program ended with a 97-58 loss to in-state rival Indiana State in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Thursday afternoon at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Kenny Strawbridge Jr. led the Purple Aces with 12 points and five rebounds. Chris Moncrief, Yacine Toumi and Gabe Spinelli tallied nine points apiece.
The Aces finish the 2022-23 season with a record of 5-27 and 1-19 in MVC play.