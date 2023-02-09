Aces men finally get in the MVC win column

The University of Evansville men’s basketball team led wire-to-wire in beating Northern Iowa 71-59 for the Aces' first conference win this season Wednesday at the Ford Center.
Four UE players finished in double figures led by Yacine Toumi, who had 15 points while adding a team-best nine rebounds. Kenny Strawbridge Jr. picked up 14 points while Gage Bobe and Preston Phillips added 12 and 10, respectively.
For the first time this season, UE shot 50% from the field. The Aces finished right at the mark with 28 of their 56 attempts finding the bottom of the net. UNI shot 39.3% for the game. Coleman led the Aces with seven assists while grabbing eight boards. Phillips had a notable performance as he went 4-for-4 from the field while picking up three steals, three rebounds and two assists.
The Aces are back in action Sunday when they play host to Missouri State. Tip-off from the Ford Center is at 1 p.m..