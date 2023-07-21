Aces men's basketball have their holiday plans altered

EVANSVILLE (WEVV) - The University of Evansville men's basketball team's holiday trip to Sin City has been derailed, as the 2023 Las Vegas Holiday Classic has been cancelled. However the Aces have already found a new destination to replace it.
Evansville will travel to Chattanooga, Tenn. to take part in a two-game MTE from November 24-25. The Purple Aces will face Chattanooga on November 24 while taking on Southeast Missouri State on the 25th. Further details, including game times, will be announced at a later date.
The University of Evansville was originally slated to play in the Las Vegas Holiday Classic in November, however. Organizers recently notified the Aces that due to unforeseen circumstances, the tournament was cancelled and will not take place.