Aces Open MVC Play on a Hot Streak

To the college diamonds, where the University of Evansville baseball team hopes to continue their current hot streak as Missouri Valley Conference play opens this weekend at home against arch-rival Southern Illinois University.
"We're very confident going into Valley play," says University of Evansville head coach Wes Carroll.
"Skip always says "winning is contagious. winning is fun", says University of Evansville sophomore infielder Simon Scherry.
"We've had some much success in the last couple weeks," says University of Evansville junior infielder.
Winners of five straight, Evansville comes into MVC play fresh off a 3-game weekend sweep of Michigan State and an 8-4 clubbing of Indiana this past Tuesday. The Aces offense continues to dazzle at the plate, with Mark Shallenberger leading the way, batting .385, and the likes of Brent Widder, Tanner Craig, and Simon Scherry following suit.
"It was much-needed," says Carroll. "We got off to a slow start. Just for us as an offense to be able to find a way to beat different kinds of pitchers has been very important for us. We feel like we're ready for Missouri Valley Conference play. The Missouri Valley's known for a lot of arms, and we've loaded up the schedule to be able to face the good, tough competition to get us prepared."
"A lot of preparation for the games," says Widder. "When you talk about competition, I think hitting's contagious. When I look into the top of the order, I see Tanner and Mark doing the things that they're doing, it makes it from me. It gives me an image in my mind before I go up to the plate. Some confidence."
"Top to bottom", says Scherry, "we've got a lot of guys who can hit. 1 through 9, Skip did I good job putting the lineup together. Just having guys who can consistently, 1 through 9, that can hit really helps."
Then, there is the pitching staff. Head coach Wes Carroll has a solid rotation rounding into form, with Shane Gray giving Evansville a solid Friday night starter. Nick Harris, a sophomore from Boonville, has shown he's a strong number two hurler, with Caleb Reinhardt and Shane Harris providing the perfect back end of the rotation. Throw in a bullpen that can put out a fire when called upon, and the Aces are deadly with the lead.
"We're figuring out things on the mound, too," says Carroll. "I feel like we have a great one-two punch. We've had some great quality starts from Shane Gray, Nick Smith, and now Caleb Reinhardt has been kind of thrown into that role and he gave us an opportunity. Shane Harris stepped up and had a really remarkable outing. He just had an electric fastball. He got knocked around his last couple outings and for him to really just go to work and get better really shows his character. He's going to be a major factor for us moving forward the rest of the season."
While the Aces are beginning to look every bit like a contender, they also know they're far from a finished product.
"I think we still have a lot of work to do," says Widder. "I think we're in a great spot right now going into the conference schedule. Got a lot of things to work on, because you can never be the best. We're going to continue to move in the right direction in some areas, but I think we're in a great spot."