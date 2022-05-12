Aces prep for Dallas Baptist outslugging SIU Edwardsville

Reaching the 17-run mark for the third time this season, the University of Evansville baseball team captured its 28th victory of the season in a 17-10 win over SIU Edwardsville at German American Bank Field on Wednesday night in Evansville.
On the mound, Evansville utilized seven pitchers on the night with Donovan Schultz getting the start and picking up his second win of the season with four innings of work, allowing four runs and striking-out three.
Evansville's offense was hot on a warm night in the River City, recording 16 hits with every single Ace who came to the plate tallying at least one hit on the day. Turning-in multi-hit games were Mark Shallenberger, Brent Widder, Evan Berkey, Max Malley, and Danny Borgstrom, who led the team with three hits. The MVC Player of the Week, Scherry went without an RBI last weekend, but made up for it with a team-best five RBI against the Cougars.
Scoring was sporadic and spread out by both teams throughout the midweek contest, but Evansville broke open the game in the bottom of the third, plating nine runs in the frame, taking a 12-2 lead. Evansville's lead would be narrowed through the final three innings, but the Aces showcased consistency at the plate from the top to bottom of the order and power with a pair of home runs, one each for Berkey and Borgstrom in a 17-10 victory for the Aces.
The win marked Evansville's seventh-straight and its 13th in its last 15 contests, amassing a 25-8 record over its last 33 games.
Evansville clashes with Dallas Baptist this weekend for a crucial MVC series in Dallas, beginning with game one on Friday with a 6:30 PM first pitch.
