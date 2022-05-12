Aces prep for Dallas Baptist outslugging SIU Edwardsville

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River, and minor
flooding is expected to commence this evening at Mt Vernon and
Shawneetown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.




...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 34.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 35.9 feet early Saturday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood



Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River. Minor
flooding has begun at Newburgh and it will crest Friday evening. The
river is now expected to crest right at flood stage Friday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.




...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 38.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.4
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
late Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood



Aces prep for Dallas Baptist outslugging SIU Edwardsville

  • Updated
  • 0
EVAN BERKEY
Joe Downs

Reaching the 17-run mark for the third time this season, the University of Evansville baseball team captured its 28th victory of the season in a 17-10 win over SIU Edwardsville at German American Bank Field on Wednesday night in Evansville.

On the mound, Evansville utilized seven pitchers on the night with Donovan Schultz getting the start and picking up his second win of the season with four innings of work, allowing four runs and striking-out three.

Evansville's offense was hot on a warm night in the River City, recording 16 hits with every single Ace who came to the plate tallying at least one hit on the day. Turning-in multi-hit games were Mark Shallenberger, Brent Widder, Evan Berkey, Max Malley, and Danny Borgstrom, who led the team with three hits. The MVC Player of the Week, Scherry went without an RBI last weekend, but made up for it with a team-best five RBI against the Cougars.

Scoring was sporadic and spread out by both teams throughout the midweek contest, but Evansville broke open the game in the bottom of the third, plating nine runs in the frame, taking a 12-2 lead. Evansville's lead would be narrowed through the final three innings, but the Aces showcased consistency at the plate from the top to bottom of the order and power with a pair of home runs, one each for Berkey and Borgstrom in a 17-10 victory for the Aces.

The win marked Evansville's seventh-straight and its 13th in its last 15 contests, amassing a 25-8 record over its last 33 games. 

Evansville clashes with Dallas Baptist this weekend for a crucial MVC series in Dallas, beginning with game one on Friday with a 6:30 PM first pitch.
 

