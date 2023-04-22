 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO
9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ to 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another widespread frost or possibly a
freeze for some locations is expected early Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Aces rally behind Fougerousse's slam to beat Murray State

  • 0
UE Aces Script
Joe Downs

MURRAY, KY (WEVV) –  After falling behind 6-1, the University of Evansville baseball team showed their grit, battling back in the final two innings to beat Murray State in wild series opener 7-6 Saturday afternoon at John Reagan Field in Murray, Kentucky.

Down to their last at-bat and trailing 6-3, the Aces loaded up the bases for junior second baseman Kip Fougerousse, who had hit a 2-run home run in the eight inning, drawing Evansville within three runs. This time, the Linton, Indiana native launched a go-ahead grand slam to give UE the lead. Then, junior closer Nate Hardman struck out the side in the bottom half of the frame to seal the deal on a thrilling 7-6 victory. 

With the victory, Evansville improves to 22-15 overall and 7-6 in the Missouri Valley Conference.  Murray State, meanwhile, slips into a tie with Evansville in the Valley standings for fourth place with a 20-19 overall record and 7-6 conference mark.  

The two teams will conclude the series on Sunday with a 12 p.m. doubleheader.  UE is expected to send junior LHP Donovan Schultz (4-2, 3.56 ERA) and senior LHP Tyler Denu (2-2, 4.35 ERA) to the mound in the doubleheader

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you