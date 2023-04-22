Aces rally behind Fougerousse's slam to beat Murray State

MURRAY, KY (WEVV) – After falling behind 6-1, the University of Evansville baseball team showed their grit, battling back in the final two innings to beat Murray State in wild series opener 7-6 Saturday afternoon at John Reagan Field in Murray, Kentucky.
Down to their last at-bat and trailing 6-3, the Aces loaded up the bases for junior second baseman Kip Fougerousse, who had hit a 2-run home run in the eight inning, drawing Evansville within three runs. This time, the Linton, Indiana native launched a go-ahead grand slam to give UE the lead. Then, junior closer Nate Hardman struck out the side in the bottom half of the frame to seal the deal on a thrilling 7-6 victory.
With the victory, Evansville improves to 22-15 overall and 7-6 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Murray State, meanwhile, slips into a tie with Evansville in the Valley standings for fourth place with a 20-19 overall record and 7-6 conference mark.
The two teams will conclude the series on Sunday with a 12 p.m. doubleheader. UE is expected to send junior LHP Donovan Schultz (4-2, 3.56 ERA) and senior LHP Tyler Denu (2-2, 4.35 ERA) to the mound in the doubleheader