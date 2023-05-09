Aces rally past Bellarmine

The University of Evansville baseball team rallied from a late deficit to beat Bellarmine in a non-conference match-up 6-5 Tuesday night at German American Field at Braun Stadium.
Fifth-year first baseman Chase Hug and junior second baseman Kip Fougerousse had back-to-back RBI base hits in the bottom of the seventh inning to complete the comeback.
With Bellarmine leading 5-4 going into the bottom of the seventh, graduate third baseman Eric Roberts roped a lead-off single to right-center field. With Roberts running on a 3-1 pitch, Hug crushed a double that got past the Bellarmine right-fielder and two-hopped the wall in right to score Roberts from first and tie the game at 5-5. After a passed ball advanced Hug to third base, Fougerousse rocketed a ball up the middle to score Hug and give UE a 6-5 advantage.
From there, senior reliver Jakob Meyer (1-3) worked a scoreless eighth inning to cap two scoreless, hitless innings on the mound, and junior closer Nate Hardman worked a perfect ninth inning to earn his seventh save of the year and help Evansville improve to 29-19 overall.
Bellarmine opened the contest scoring a run in the first inning, only to have Evansville answer back with three in the bottom of the first, as UE took advantage of wildness from the Bellarmine starter to jump to an early lead. The Knights would not back down though, scoring two runs in the second inning on a two-out, two-run double by outfielder Dylan Byerly to tie the game at 3-3.
Roberts would lead off the bottom of the second inning with his first triple of the year to right-center field, and he came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Hug to give UE a 4-3 lead. The score would remain 4-3 until the fifth inning, when back-to-back two-out doubles by Bellarmine designated hitter Casey Sorg and second baseman Peyton Back gave the Knights a 5-4 lead. The score would remain 5-4 until the game-deciding bottom of the seventh inning.
Roberts and Fougerousse both had two hits for UE, with Roberts adding three runs. Hug drove in a pair for UE. Byerly paced the Bellarmine (11-38) attack by going 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI.
Evansville will return to Missouri Valley Conference play for its final home series of the 2023 season this weekend, as the Purple Aces will entertain the Bradley Braves at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium. The series will begin Friday night at 6 p.m. and continue on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Saturday’s game will honor all mothers, as all moms will get in free to honor Mother’s Day. Sunday will be “Senior Day” for UE, as the Purple Aces will honor pitchers Jarrett Blunt, John MacCauley, and Michael Parks, outfielder Danny Borgstrom, utility player Eric Roberts, and catcher Max Malley prior to their final home baseball game at UE.