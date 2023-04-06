Aces regain their groove just in time Valpo series

Evansville, IN (WEVV) - With their season-high winning streak washed away by a 4-game losing skid, the University of Evansville baseball team showed their grit this past Tuesday at Purdue, and in the process regained their groove.
"We're nails," says University of Evansville sophomore outfielder Ty Rumsey. "There's not much more to say."
The University of Evansville baseball team put that on full demonstration Tuesday night at Purdue, rebounding from a sweep at home at the hands of Belmont, not to mention bouncing back from a 6-run deficit to shock the Boilermakers 12-10.
"We were on a 9-game winning streak, where the game was going easy for us, then we stubbed our toe and get ourselves in the middle of a four-game losing streak," says University of Evansville baseball head coach Wes Carroll. Really proud of our guys, overcoming an 8-run second inning deficit. And we battled back. Just an overall great team effort.
The Aces got themselves back in the win column and are now back on the road to Wellville, with the impending return of several pieces to their winning puzzle, including pitching staff ace Nick Smith, who's absence due to an injured forearm through the UE rotation out of balance in last weekend's 3-game duster to Belmont.
"This is a really big weekend for me, getting back," says Smith. "Obviously, this is a terrible time to be out. I didn't want to miss any of the Missouri Valley Conference. We decided to take last weekend off. But we've been working hard. Eric Harcourt, our trainer, he's awesome. We're doing everything we can, getting it to feel good and it's been amazing."
"56 game schedule, you're going to have some ups and downs," says Carroll. "Where a couple of injuries add up. We're getting healthy again, which is always great going into a Missouri Valley Conference weekend. Getting Nick Smith back, he's our horse. He's our number one starter. He kind of sets the tone for us on Friday. He kind of puts everybody else in good position from a pitching staff standpoint."
Head coach Wes Carroll's line-up is also getting healthier as well, as star slugger Mark Shallenberger is just a week away from his much anticipated return. In the meantime, pleasant surprises like North High School alum Ty Rumsey, who's five home runs have added some unexpected pop at the plate.
"He's a special talent, who is developing in our program," says Carroll. "Last year an injury kind of sidelined him for the second half of the season. It's just great to him get deep into a season, where he can get into a groove. He development is coming right before our own eyes. And just seeing him perform on a big stage and coming up with some big hits for us over the last couple weeks."
"I just try to go up there and have a good approach at the plate and just finding barrels," says Rumsey. "Most of them are accidents, I'm not trying to do it on purpose. Most of the time, I'm not trying to swing out of my shoes, but it just happens sometimes."
This weekend brings Valparaiso to Braun Stadium, a team that currently occupies the cellar in the M-V-C standings, however looks can be deceiving.
"They're a very well-coached team, that's for sure.I have a lot of respect for Coach Mack and how he runs his program," says Carroll. "We know they're going to come down here and be extremely scrappy. They've played a very challenging schedule so far this season. We're going to have our hands full, just like any other Missouri Valley Conference weekend, where it's always going to be a dogfight. But we feel like we're going into it with a lot confidence and fully healthy."