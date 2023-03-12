Aces ride strong starting pitching, hitting to earn series win

University of Evansville baseball team rode the red-hot arm of starting pitcher Donovan Schultz, who tossed seven shutout innings, while first baseman Chase Hug and outfielder Ty Rumsey both launched home runs, as the Purple Aces took the rubber match from host Middle Tennessee State, 5-3, Sunday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
With the victory, Evansville improves to 9-7 overall and has won nine of its last 11 games overall. MTSU, meanwhile, falls to 7-8 with the loss. UE will wrap up a five-game road trip on Tuesday afternoon by traveling to Louisville, Kentucky to take on the Bellarmine Knights. First-pitch is set for 1 p.m. central time.