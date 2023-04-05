Aces shake off losing kid with rousing win at Purdue

After dropping four in a row, including being swept away at home by Belmont this past weekend, the University of Evansville baseball team rallied from six runs down to beat Purdue 12-10 Tuesday night at Alexander Field in West Lafayette, Indiana.
The Aces have now won seven straight games against Big Ten competition, while pushing their nation-leading road winning streak to eighth-straight games.
Evansville took an early 2-0 lead on solo home runs by fifth-year first baseman Chase Hug and sophomore designated hitter Evan Waggoner in the first two innings. For Hug, it was his seventh home run of the year, while Waggoner’s home run was his first collegiate home run at UE.
The lead would be short-lived, though, as the Boilermakers would explode for eight runs in the bottom of the second inning, as eight-straight batters reached base, capped by a three-run home run by catcher Connor Caskenette. But, the game was far from over.
UE junior catcher Brendan Hord would score Hug with a two-out RBI single in the top of the third inning, before Waggoner would add a two-run double later in the frame to cut the Purdue lead to 8-5. Parks would then go to work on the mound, and retire the final nine men he faced over the next three innings to keep the score 8-5.
Senior reliever Jakob Meyer would work a scoreless bottom of the sixth to keep the score 8-5, before Evansville would rally for five runs in the seventh inning to take a 10-8 lead. After fifth-year outfielder Eric Roberts doubled to lead off the frame, Hug walked and junior shortstop Simon Scherry followed with an RBI single to score the frame’s first run.
An RBI ground out by Hord would get UE back within one run, before senior third baseman Brent Widder produced an RBI single to tie the game at 8-8. Sophomore centerfielder Ty Rumsey would then follow two batters later with a two-out, two-run home run to right field to give UE a 10-8 lead.
Purdue would answer right back with a two-run home run of its own in the bottom of the seventh inning, but UE would respond with two runs in the top of the eighth inning to grab a 12-10 lead. Hug plated fifth-year outfielder Danny Borgstrom with an RBI double in the frame, and Hord followed two batters later with an RBI single to produce the final margin of victory. Graduate reliever John MacCauley and redshirt-junior closer Nate Hardman combined to shut down Purdue over the final two frames to help UE snap a four-game losing streak.
Hug went 3-for-4 and finished a triple shy of the cycle to lead UE offensively. He also scored four runs and drove in two. Hord also went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI, while Waggoner, Widder and Scherry all had two-hit efforts as well.
Evansville's record improves to 17-11 on the season, while Purdue dropped to 12-15. The Purple Aces come back home to German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium this weekend for a three-game Missouri Valley Conference series against Valparaiso. The series begins Friday night at 6 p.m.