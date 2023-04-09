Aces take series from Valpo in walk-off fashion

EVANSVILLE, IN - Easter Sunday was a day of redemption and resurrection for the University of Evansville baseball team, as the Aces rallied late to take a Missouri Valley Conference series victory from Valparaiso, winning 4-3 at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium.
Graduate student outfielder Eric Roberts recovered from a fielding misstep that allowed the Beacons to score the game-tying run in the eighth inning, to blast a game-winning home run to right with two outs in the ninth off Valparaiso reliever Grant Jablonski. The walk-off solo shot gives Roberts the lead in the MVC in home runs with 13 this season.
Evansville jumped to an early 3-0 lead in the third inning, as Roberts began UE’s scoring with a sacrifice fly to right field. Fifth-year first baseman Chase Hug followed with an RBI single to right, and junior catcher Brendan Hord followed two batters later with an RBI single to center field to give UE a 3-0 lead.
The Beacons would not be extinguished easily though. Valpo got a sacrifice fly from emergency starter Spencer Warfield in the fourth inning to cut the UE lead to 3-1. Second baseman Nolan Tucker then came through with an RBI single in the seventh inning to trim the lead to 3-2. Things could have been vastly different in that frame, as Tucker was thrown out at second base trying to stretch the play into a double. Then, Valparaiso tied the game in the eighth inning on a suicide squeeze bunt base hit by Warfield. Warfield originally was not in the starting lineup, but was added after Matt Olive was injured in pre-game warm-ups.
With the victory, Evansville improves to 19-12 overall and 5-4 in the MVC. Valparaiso, meanwhile, falls to 10-14 overall and 2-7 in the Valley.
Evansville will now hit the road for four-straight road games this week, beginning on Tuesday night, as the Purple Aces will travel to Bowling Green, Kentucky to take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.