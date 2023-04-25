Aces tune-up for big weekend, pound Lipscomb

EVANSVILLE, IN (WEVV) – The University of Evansville baseball team ground out a 9-3 win over Lipscomb at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium Tuesday night in Evansville.
Graduate transfer pitcher John MacCauley made his first start since moving over from Butler, earning the victory, while scattering two hits in 3.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.
Evansville would score two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, before exploding for four runs in the seventh inning. Graduate outfielder Eric Roberts led off UE’s four-run seventh inning with a solo home run to right field for his 15th home run of the year. Junior second baseman Kip Fougerousse then continued his hot hitting two batters later with a two-run double to deep center field to push UE’s lead to 8-3. Sophomore catcher Evan Waggoner then drove in Fougerousse with an RBI single to center field to cap UE’s scoring.
Fougerousse, Waggoner, and junior shortstop Simon Scherry all had two hits to lead UE’s offensive attack, with Fougerousse adding two runs and three RBI.
With the victory, Evansville improves to 24-16 overall. Lipscomb, meanwhile, falls to 21-20 with the loss. Evansville will continue its homestand this weekend by hosting #14 Indiana State in a three-game series beginning on Friday night at 6 p.m.