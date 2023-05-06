Aces win pitchers duel over Illinois State

NORMAL, IL (WEVV) - It took nine innings, but the University of Evansville baseball team finally got on the scoreboard, thanks to sophomore catcher Evan Waggoner's two-out RBI snap a scoreless deadlock, and the Aces hung for a 1-0 series-sealing victory over Illinois State Redbirds at Duffy Bass Field in Normal, Illinois.
While Waggoner was the hero at the plate, on the mound it was junior left-hander Donovan Schultz, who matched Redbirds junior right-hander Jayson Hibbard through the first seven frames.
Schultz would toss seven scoreless innings, allowing just five hits and a walk, while striking out seven. Hibbard, meanwhile, would go eight scoreless innings for Illinois State, allowing six hits and striking out three.
The game would remain scoreless until the ninth, when Evansville was able to rally against Illinois State closer Elijah Dale (2-4). Scherry singled through the left side with two outs, then advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Waggoner then roped a double down the right-field line to easily score Scherry and give UE a 1-0 lead.
Parks, working his second inning for the second-straight day, was able to work around a lead-off single by Illinois State power-hitter Daniel Pacella by getting pinch-hitter Noah Rabin to hit into a double play with one out to end the contest.
With the victory, Evansville wins the series and improves to 28-18 overall and 11-9 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Illinois State, meanwhile, falls to 17-26 overall and 6-14 in the MVC with the loss. Evansville will try to sweep the season series on Sunday, as the two teams will battle at 1 p.m. in Normal, Illinois. Junior RHP Shane Harris (4-2, 5.67 ERA) will get the starting nod for Evansville.