Allen prepares for first fall camp as a Boilermaker

State champion, all-state quarterback, 2021 Indiana Mr. Football. Gibson Southern alum Brady Allen accomplished a lot in high high school career. However that's in the past, as the former Titan has fast forwarded to his future, as a Boilermaker.
"It was a rough transition at first, but now I've gotten kind of things," says Allen.
From hoisting up the state title trophy for Gibson Southern, to putting pen to paper and committing to Purdue, to starting his college career in West Lafayette, Brady Allen has been on a rocket ship the past eight months.
"It was a big adjustment at first," says Allen. "Coming in, leaving home early. For sure, definitely sped the process up. Coming up early was a big thing for me. Getting those reps throughout the spring. Getting those workouts in."
However, the adjustments on the field, paled in comparison to the adjustments on campus for the small-town quarterback from Fort Branch.
"It was definitely weird for sure going from being in high school", says Allen "seeing all your friends, going to a smaller school. Only couple hundred faces. Then, coming here and walking around here, seeing all different types of people from all different kinds of people."
Back on the gridiron, Brady's spring season got off to a slow start, however it finished with a flourish, capped with him tossing a 22-yard touchdown strike to Zion Steptoe.
"Those first couple practices, adjusting to speed and everything was tough," says Allen. "Even playing in the state game to playing spring ball was a big adjustment. I think those reps were very helpful. I feel definitely from the spring until now. having these reps in the summer, too, I feel like things are really slowing down for me. Getting a better grasp of the offense."
Perhaps the toughest adjustment for Brady has been going from a four year starter in high school, to fourth string on the Boilermaker depth chart. However, with 5th year senior Aidan O'Connell back playing a dual role as starter, as well as tutor, Brady is more than willing to sit back and learn.
"It's going to take a little while to get used to, maybe," says Allen. "It's a different experience for sure, being a four year starter in high school, then coming here. But I think the main thing is just being a sponge. I've known Aidan for a while. We trained up in Chicago together. So, I got to meet him going into my sophomore year of high school. He's been a joy to be around. I've been able to ask him anything. He knows all the ins and outs of everything. He's been very helpful for me in my development of learning the playbook and adjusting to the speed of everything."
On the other side of the ball, literally, is Brady's roommate, Brebeuf Jesuit grad Joe Strickland, who lined up across from Allen when the Titans took the state crown back in November.
"I'll throw a joke in here or there or where my state shirt around," says Allen. "He's actually right behind me in the living room, so he probably hears me talk right now. Joe gets back he has a magnet hanging up on our fridge of him hitting me for a safety. So it's been fun and games."
And finally, Brady has a message for all the fans in Fort Branch around the Tri-State.
"I'm thankful for all of them," says Allen. "That's been home for me in Southern Indiana. Always enjoy going back and it's great seeing everybody. So just Boiler up!"