Allen Preparing for His First Spring Game at Purdue

One of the toughest lessons for a high school star to learn is to start over at the next level. Now, add doing it at an advanced rate at the most difficult position, and you've got a sense of what Brady Allen is attempting to do this spring.
Just a month removed from reaching the pinnacle of Indiana high school football, the Gibson Southern star quarterback was on campus in West Lafayette, learning the ropes at the bottom of Purdue's depth chart.
Fifth-year senior Aiden O'Connell has been anointed the starter, with junior transfers Austin Burton and Jack Albers battling for the backup job, while Allen learns the college game from the sidelines.
"It's been a whirlwind," says Allen. "My head's spinning constantly, with as much information coming in. Just trying to learn as much as possible. Just trying to be patient, learning from these guys. They all went through it too. Trying to be patient. Trying not to get overwhelmed as well."
"Brady Allen is making strides," says Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm. "He tried come in, the speed of the game was fast for him at first, but he's catching on. He's learning. He'll continue to progress. But getting him in eleven-on-eleven repetitions is what he needs. I think the skill he on the seven-on-seven I think he throws the football well. But having a pass rush, making quick decisions, throwing with guys in your face. guys blitzing at this level is just one thing he needs to continue to go through."
Allen and Boonville alum Devin Mockobee will get a chance to shine in Purdue's annual Black and Gold game Saturday.