Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today makes 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity, which can have cumulative effects
to those susceptible to heat related illness. This extreme heat
looks like it will last through Friday, at least for some parts
of the region, so either an extension of the Warning or
potentially an Advisory will likely be added for a portion of
the region in upcoming forecasts. Some relief is on the way for
the weekend. However, the heat will return with a vengeance next
week, with triple digit highs in the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call
9 1 1.

&&

American, Canadian and Mexican 2026 World Cup host cities set to be announced

Cities that have applied to host matches at the 2026 men's World Cup, the first edition to feature 48 teams and the first to be staged in three countries, will find out on June 16 whether their bids have been successful.

 JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Cities that have applied to host matches at the 2026 men's World Cup, the first edition to feature 48 teams and the first to be staged in three countries, will find out on Thursday whether their bids have been successful.

In total, FIFA, world football's governing body, is reportedly expected to announce 16 host cities, with 10 in the United States and three each in Canada and Mexico.

FIFA announced in April that Vancouver, Canada had made a successful late application to be considered a host city, leaving 22 candidates in total.

These are the candidate cities across the three countries that are eagerly awaiting Thursday's decision: Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Baltimore/Washington D.C, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey, Edmonton, Toronto, Vancouver.

The announcement will begin at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday.

"During the past months we have had open exchanges with the candidate host cities on a number of different topics," Colin Smith, FIFA's Chief Tournaments & Events Officer, said in a statement last month. "We are very thankful and impressed by how dedicated and innovative they all are.

"The host cities will be absolutely key to ensuring the successful delivery of the competition. We look forward to working with them to deliver what will undoubtedly be the largest FIFA World Cup in history."

READ: Harry Kane reveals discussions on taking collective stand on human rights in Qatar

It will be the second time the US has hosted the World Cup after the first in 1994, and the third time for Mexico, which also hosted in 1970 and 1984. It will be the first time a men's World Cup match has been held in Canada, though the country did host the Women's World Cup in 2015.

The host cities that are successful in their bids could reap huge financial benefits, according to a 2018 US Soccer study, with more than $5 billion in economic activity created in North America.

The study said that those cities chosen to hold World Cup matches could see an estimated $160-$620 million in economic activity.

