 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky,
southern Illinois, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to poor visibility.
Shallow fog will make it difficult to notice oncoming traffic
beyond 100 feet. Visibilities will gradually start improving
over the next few hours across parts of southeast Missouri and
far southern Illinois and possibly southwest Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down...
use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

&&

Another slow start sends Aces to loss vs. Murray State

  • 0
UE Aces

Murray State raced out on a 23-1 run, and never looked back, beating the University of Evansville men’s basketball team 78-61 on Sunday afternoon at the Ford Center.

Senior guard Marvin Coleman II led the way for the Aces scoring 13 points.  Freshman Gabe Spinelli set his career scoring mark for the second game in a row, racking up 12 points against the Racers.  Yacine Toumi and Antoine Smith Jr. scored 11 points apiece.

The loss drops Evansville to 4-10 on the season and 4=11 on the season and 0-4 in Missouri Valley Conference play. Murray State improves to 8-6 overall and 3-1 in the MVC.

Next up for UE is a trip to Missouri State for a 7 p.m. game on Wednesday evening.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you