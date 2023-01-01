Another slow start sends Aces to loss vs. Murray State

Murray State raced out on a 23-1 run, and never looked back, beating the University of Evansville men’s basketball team 78-61 on Sunday afternoon at the Ford Center.
Senior guard Marvin Coleman II led the way for the Aces scoring 13 points. Freshman Gabe Spinelli set his career scoring mark for the second game in a row, racking up 12 points against the Racers. Yacine Toumi and Antoine Smith Jr. scored 11 points apiece.
The loss drops Evansville to 4-10 on the season and 4=11 on the season and 0-4 in Missouri Valley Conference play. Murray State improves to 8-6 overall and 3-1 in the MVC.
Next up for UE is a trip to Missouri State for a 7 p.m. game on Wednesday evening.