Bad start leads to Aces' loss vs. Purdue

A fourth quarter rally wasn't enough to save the University of Evansville women's basketball team. as a 17-0 run to start the game led Belmont to down the Aces 76-58, on Sunday afternoon at Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville.
Fifth-year guard Myia Clark led Evansville on the afternoon, scoring a game-high 20 points, while senior guard/forward Abby Feit chipped in with 14 points in the losing effort. The Bruins were led by Destinee Wells and Madison Bartley who racked up 18 points apiece.
Evansville, which drops to 9-9 on the season and 4-6 in Missouri Valley Conference play, are back in action Wednesday night, when they make the trip to Terre Haute to take on Indiana State. Tip-off is set for 5 pm Central Time.