WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST MONDAY

WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a
light glaze up to one tenth of an inch.

WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday.

IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially
on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle will begin in the Ozark
Foothills of southeast Missouri tonight, then spread eastward
overnight, reaching the Ohio River during the predawn hours
Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Bad start leads to Aces' loss vs. Purdue

UE Aces
A fourth quarter rally wasn't enough to save the University of Evansville women's basketball team. as a 17-0 run to start the game led Belmont to down the Aces 76-58, on Sunday afternoon at Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville.

Fifth-year guard Myia Clark led Evansville on the afternoon, scoring a game-high 20 points, while senior guard/forward Abby Feit chipped in with 14 points in the losing effort. The Bruins were led by Destinee Wells and Madison Bartley  who racked up 18 points apiece.

Evansville,  which drops to 9-9 on the season and 4-6 in Missouri Valley Conference play, are back in action Wednesday night, when they make the trip to Terre Haute to take on Indiana State. Tip-off is set for 5 pm Central Time.

