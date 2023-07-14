Balentine goes back to the future, joins Aces staff

A little over a year ago, head coach David Ragland took the reins of the University of Evansville men's basketball team determined to return it to it's previous glory. Now, he has a link to the program's last brush with greatness with the return of D.J. Balentine.
"Oh man! It's amazing to be back," says Balentine.
D.J. Balentine. The name congers up images the high-flying, high-scoring days of old for the University of Evansville men's basketball. Seven years after graduating, the program's all time leading scorer is back in the fold.
"When I first got the phone call about possibly joining the staff, I mean, I lit up," says Balentine. "I screamed. I went crazy. Because ever since I stopped playing, I eventually wanted to come back here at one point. And now that I'm here, it's almost like a dream come true, really."
"I told him the first day he was here", says Ragland," we hired you for you. He's got a great personality, infectious personality. Very upbeat. Very positive, and just competitive. I remember recruiting him, when I was at Indiana State. Just knowing who he was as a person, his family. Just a really good person. Hard worker. Going to be very, very valuable for our student athletes."
Since leaving the Aces program back in 2017, Balentine realized another dream of his, playing professionally overseas for four years.
"Basketball is basketball, but being away from home was a difficult part for me," says Balentine. "Fortunate to play for four years, four different countries. Not to many people get to experience that. I'm very blessed to have done that, but I'm very happy to be back home."
And once back home, Balentine began on his second career, that of a college basketball coach, first in his hometown at I-U Kokomo. Then, last season, serving as an assistant for former Aces assistant Jimmy Elgas at Henderson State in Arkansas. That's when David Ragland came a calling.
"Me and Rags kind of adjusted years back," says Balentine. "He coached at Indiana State against me, and we knew each other from way back in the day. We just connected. I talked to his people. He talked to my people and thank goodness I'm here."
"Jimmy Elgas, I've known him for a while and respect him," says Ragland. "And he's had a lot of guys that worked for him that ended up going division one. Just talking to Jimmy, getting his take on D.J. He spoke highly of him. Said he's already doing things as a coach that we needed here.He's more than qualified. Understands the game. Not only understands it but being able to relate with the players and communicate and get them to understand it. That's sometimes the hardest part."
One part that won't be hard, is winning the players over. Balentine has instant credibility, as program's all-time leading scorer and a member of the last great Aces squad, the one that came within a bounce of the ball of making the NCAA tournament.
"A lot of people forget, his senior year they won the championship," says Ragland. "That's what we want to do. There's a certain level of work and a certain level of commitment that it takes to do that. He fully understands that. He's committed to it. He's done it. And he wants to see these guys did it."
"Ragland has the best vision possible right now for it," says Balentine. "He's got the right staff. He's got the right guys who are going to buy into his vision. We've got to take it day by day. We know we can't be the top team in the nation just like that. It's going to take time. I think he's established the culture of "just win the day". "Make the days count, don't count the days" is what he always says and that's a great quote. He has everything on the right path. I'm bought in, the staff's bought in, and the fans, hopefully, will be bought in soon."