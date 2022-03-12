 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam,
Paducah and Cairo.

Mississippi River at New Madrid.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.


.Recent rain and snow this past week, combined with a minor flood
wave moving downstream will cause a rise in water levels near
Smithland Dam and Paducah on the Ohio River. Otherwise, Water levels
along the Lower Ohio River will continue to slowly fall with
flooding expected to persist into next week.

The Mississippi River at New Madrid is expected to fall below flood
stage tonight.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon,
Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam,
Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast.
For the Mississippi River...including New Madrid...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 41.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Baseball Aces Earn Doubleheader Sweep at #18 Tulane

  • 0
UE Volleyball Opens Home Stand Friday

Doing something they have not done since 2006, the University of Evansville baseball team captured a doubleheader sweep of No. 18 Tulane, 5-3 and 5-1, on Saturday in New Orleans, La.


The last time Evansville captured consecutive victories over top 25 opponents came on April 8, 2006 when the Aces defeated No. 21 Wichita State, 2-1 and 7-5.

"Great overall team baseball for 18 innings. It started on the mound with great performances from Shane Gray and Nick Smith," said Aces head baseball coach Wes Carroll. "The bullpen kept the lead while we were able to tack on runs late. Offense had a great plan and delivered with runners in scoring position. Great day to be an Ace."

On the day, starters Shane Gray and Nick Smith combined to allow just four combined runs and throw 16 strikeouts in their wins. Offensively, the Aces pounded out 20 hits, scoring 10 runs, while defensively, Evansville played flawless ball, going without an error in the 18 innings of the doubleheader.

