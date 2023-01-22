Baseball stars, past and future, shine on "Night of Memories"

For nearly a quarter of a century, the stars of baseball past and future have descended upon the Pocket City for a good time and a great cause with the 23rd Annual "Night of Memories" Saturday.
Hundreds turned out at the Carson Center on the campus of the University of Evansville for a chance to meet and greet local up-and-comers like Holland native and Chicago White Sox top prospect Colson Montgomery, Reitz High School alum and Yankees minor leaguer Elijah Dunham, and the pride of North High School and LA Dodger hopeful Cameron Decker.
Also on hand were the greats of the past like Reds slugger George Foster, Yankees all-star third baseman Graig Nettles, Major League Baseball's last 30-game winner Denny McLain, Tigers home run king Darrell Evans. There were also a pair Tri-State favorites, in University of Evansville alum and Newburgh native Jamey Carroll and Evansville's own Don Mattingly.
All proceeds from the event go to benefit local youth charities.