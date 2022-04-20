Baseball turning to technology to stop sign-stealing

Of all the sports, baseball may have the most purists. Those who swing out against any changes to the game. However, this season technology is taking over, as the same earpieces we use in television are being used to fight back against one of the scourges of the game.
"It is detrimental to our sport," says University of Evansville head coach Wes Carroll. "Whenever you give those signs, you do feel like it's a sense of cheating. It's a part of it and you've got to be able to overcome it and just be better as a battery to make sure that nobody's taking care of your signs."
"It's part of the game," says University of Southern Indiana junior catcher Lucas McNew. "It's baseball. Everyone's doing it."
Sign-stealing is as old as the game of baseball itself. However, it has reached epidemic proportions in recent years, lowlighted by the Houston Astros, who employed it all the way to the World Series in 2017. This year, technology is being used curb the practice. Pitchcom, a wristband remote the catcher uses to relay signs to the pitcher and infielders is being used by Major League teams this season. On the college diamonds, where the practice of sign stealing has also run rampant,a one-way communication earpiece is connecting coach with catcher and pitcher.
"Basically, what we do is that we're able to get the signs into the catcher without them picking it off," says University of Southern Indiana head coach Tracy Archuleta. "The biggest thing in college baseball right now is stealing signs and this is preventing them from our signals going in."
"You'll see anybody who gets on second base", says Carroll, "you really have to secure your signs and be able to have a good system. There's a lot of new technology you're starting to see with different wristbands that kind of have that old beeper system, so to speak, with technology really starting to take over and helping out."
"Coming from the high school level to the college level", says McNew, "you see a lot more signs being stolen from first base and third base, peak in, because normally you give one sign when runners are on first and third. So, they try to peak in and do that kind of thing. So it definitely is a big part there."
There's also an added benefit. It altered the rhythm of a game, in baseball, that has often been accused of being too slow for the 21st century.
"I like it," says University of Southern Indiana senior pitcher Brice Stuteville. "I like to work at a really fast pace and it kind of speeds the game up, but it also kind of keeps us under control. So, I like it, personally."
"It's just a lot quicker," says Archuleta. "It speeds up the game and you can also talk them about what the plan is. Talking about, maybe a guy is a first-pitch fastball hitter. Looking for an off-speed pitch here. Just talk about different situations. It's really helped us because not only are giving him the pitch, but you're also letting him know what's going on as far in the game. What we're expecting."
"It's definitely sped up the process of the catcher relaying the signs to the pitcher," says McNew. "There are some times when it's hard to hear, playing music too loud. Something like that. But, for the most part I get the signs a lot faster and can get them to the pitcher a lot easier. It's not just one pitch that can be called, there are different locations. You can kind of tell him where exactly where he wants it. Instead of on the outside corner, maybe you can set up a little further off."
And the benefits don't end there. For freshman catcher like North High School alum Cordell Coburn, the introduction of the one-way communication has made his transition to the college game much smoother.
"We've had the issues in the past", says Coburn, "where myself especially, when we got here and we weren't using it, I slowed up the game a lot.
So, being able to use that, sped the game up and allowed us to move at a faster pace, which is the way we want to play."
"It's been a big boost for him," says McNew. "I know, coming in as a freshman, we were using a wristband and it was hard for me to get used to the signs. With a runner on second, you're relaying multiple signs, going through multiple sequences."
"It helps them slow the game down," says Archuleta, "just because they're not having to learn signs from us and then signs back to the pitcher, and then all different kinds of things there. You're able to talk them through what situations are. It's definitely helped him a bunch."