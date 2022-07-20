Biermann rides comeback season to all-star season

To turn a phrase, one franchise's benchwarmer is another franchise's all-star. And such is the case for Otters first baseman Zach Biermann, who is making the most of his second chance in baseball at Bosse Field this summer.
"You can't hit what you can't see," says Evansville Otters All-Star first baseman Zach Biermann.
And Zach Biermann's vision is better than 20-20 in 20-22, batting at a .289 clip, with 14 home runs and 36 runs batted in, putting him at, or near the top in nearly every statistical category on the Evansville Otters batting order at the All-Star break.
"Part of it is my teammates helping me out, giving me reports and stuff," says Biermann. "And then just trusting what I've been working on in the off-season and trusting my eyes to see the ball better. Just focusing on that and letting the rest take care of itself."
Biermann's path hasn't always been so simple. After a strong college career at Coastal Carolina, the West Bend, Wisconsin native was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2019. But after two seasons in the minors, he was on the outside looking in with affiliated ball. Biermann hooked on with the Tri-City Valley Cats of the Frontier League last year. However, despite batting well over .300, the slugger's opportunities there were going to be limited this season. That's when Otters manager Andy McCauley stepped in.
"Zach's been a huge addition for us," says McCauley. "He was available at the end of spring training. We were lucky enough to pick him up. A good friend of mine, Pete Incaviglia. He wasn't going to get the at-bats there. We certainly had a need here. He's been a great addition, great in the clubhouse, good guy. Very hard on himself. Really loves to hit and it shows."
"I didn't see a future for myself there and I got traded here," says Biermann. "Just talking to Andy, from when I first got traded, he understood everything. He did a really good job of putting everything in perspective for me. Then getting here and meeting the guys, it's really helped to build a bond."
Aside from the gaudy stats and the All-star honor, Biermann appears to be having fun for the first time in a while on the diamond.
"This is definitely the best I've felt," says Biermann. "When you're in affiliated ball, you've got a lot of different things going through your head, as far as what the org wants you to do, what everyone else wants you to do. Here, our coaches do a really good job of letting us play and being ourselves, cause everyone's different, and kind of taking advantage of our strengths."
Adding to Biermann's returning love of the game has been the staging, the setting and the spectators.
"Playing at Bosse Field is awesome," says Biermann. "You get the historic feel with kind of the new school playing of baseball. The fans are always awesome. They always come out and make a lot of noise and stuff. And just the city, my host family has a beautiful view of the river. I think it's really cool, just the landscape and how everything works and I'm from Wisconsin so the style of city is very similar to where I'm from."
Now despite all of the trappings of Evansville, the ultimate goal for Biermann is a return to affiliated ball, however the southpaw slugger has a more immediate target in mind.
"Nobody likes to lose," says Biermann. "Losing's not fun. I'd like to bring a championship back here and hopefully if I play well enough, I get picked up by an affiliate. If not, I'm here with my great teammates and we win games and we win a championship and bring the trophy back here."