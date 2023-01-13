Bill McKeon, longtime Otters broadcaster passes away at 90

The Evansville Otters announced the passing of longtime radio color analyst Bill McKeon, who died after a brief illness Friday at the age of 90.
A baseball-lifer, McKeon spent 70 years in organized baseball as a player, coach, scout, manager and broadcaster.
His time with the Otters began as an advisor before shifting to the dugout, where he served as a bench coach. McKeon was also interim manager for the franchise in 2010, preceding manager Andy McCauley for two games and finishing with a 1-1 record.
McKeon began work in the Otters broadcast booth in 2010 as a radio analyst, calling games on WUEV-FM and later Otters Digital Network. He remained in that role through last season.
As a player, McKeon had a five-year minor league career that included two seasons in Evansville playing in the Milwaukee Braves system.He then transitioned to scouting for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres
A New Jersey native, McKeon and his family moved back to Evansville permanently in 1987.His wife, Elizabeth, was a native of "the Pocket City".
In addition to his time with the Otters, he helped found "Friends of Bosse Field" in 1992 with his brother-in-law and that organization remains today, now called the Tri-State Hot Stove League.