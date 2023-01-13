 Skip to main content
Bill McKeon, longtime Otters broadcaster passes away at 90

Bill McKeon
Joe Downs

The Evansville Otters announced the passing of longtime radio color analyst Bill McKeon, who died after a brief illness Friday at the age of 90.

A baseball-lifer, McKeon spent 70 years in organized baseball as a player, coach, scout, manager and broadcaster.

His time with the Otters began as an advisor before shifting to the dugout, where he served as a bench coach. McKeon was also interim manager for the franchise in 2010, preceding manager Andy McCauley for two games and finishing with a 1-1 record.

McKeon began work in the Otters broadcast booth in 2010 as a radio analyst, calling games on WUEV-FM and later Otters Digital Network. He remained in that role through last season.

As a player, McKeon had a five-year minor league career that included two seasons in Evansville playing in the Milwaukee Braves system.He then transitioned to scouting for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres

A New Jersey native, McKeon and his family moved back to Evansville permanently in 1987.His wife, Elizabeth, was a native of "the Pocket City".

In addition to his time with the Otters, he helped found "Friends of Bosse Field" in 1992 with his brother-in-law and that organization remains today, now called the Tri-State Hot Stove League.

