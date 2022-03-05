Bosse Edges Memorial for 3-A Sectional Title

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, and Golconda. .The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will remain in flood at least until early next week. For the Ohio River...including Shawneetown...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY, MARCH 14TH... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until Monday, March 14th. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 43.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage early Monday morning to 34.9 feet and then begin rising early Tuesday morning. It will then rise above flood stage early Thursday afternoon to 39.8 feet Sunday, March 13th. It will fall below flood stage again Monday, March 14th. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. &&