Cardiac Aces stage rally for the ages

Trailing 4-0 in the final inning, the University of Evansville baseball team erupted for 5 runs with two outs to beat Illinois State 5-4 at German American Bank Field at Braun Stadium Friday night in Missouri Valley Conference action.
The Aces' rally began with an RBI double by senior first baseman Tanner Craig. Brent Widder followed that up with an RBI single cutting the deficit to 4-2. After a bases loaded walk brought in another run, Chase Hug delivered the game-winning two-run single, capping the comeback.
The win keeps Evansville in first place in the MVC, one game ahead of Southern Illinois.