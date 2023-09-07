"Cardiac" Otters come up clutch again with walk-off Game One win

EVANSVILLE, IN (WEVV) - In a see-saw battle, which was never separated by more than a single run, the Evansville Otters got a walk-off two-run home run off the bat of Kona Quiggle in their final at-bat, to win Game One of their Frontier League Western Division playoff series with a 4-3 victory against Gateway Thursday night at Bosse Field in Evansville.
Quiggle went 2-for-4 at the plate, knocking in three RBI's, including the game winner.
The Otters got a solid start from starting pitcher Braden Scott, who gave up just one run on four hits, while striking out eight, across seven innings of work. His biggest moment came in the second inning when the Terre Haute native got out of a one-out bases loaded jam. Leoni De la cruz came out of the bullpen to get the win.
The Otters will now have two chances to advance to the Frontier League Championship Series this weekend at Gateway, with Game Two set for Saturday and Game Three, if necessary, scheduled for Sunday.