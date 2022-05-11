Carroll helps UE baseball's return to former Glory

It's been a season to remember already for the University of Evansville baseball team. Sitting alone atop the Missouri Valley Conference standings with two weeks to go. And along with their return to glory, a fixture of their glorious past has returned to them.
"I've never lost sight of where I'm from, and being a Midwestern kid", says University of Evansville alum and retired Major League infielder Jamey Carroll, "and having the opportunities I've had."
If nothing else, Carroll is an Evansville guy. So it was only fitting that he join former Aces head coach Jim Brownlee and Andy Benes in having his jersey retired two weeks ago.
"I take a lot of pride knowing that I grew up in the area and grew up seeing the program and understanding it and getting an opportunity to play here," says Jamey. "It's the core of who I am. This where you grow up and when you grow up, you're shaped a certain way by your experiences and I'm grateful for that. Knowing that my brother's the coach, it has really continued to keep it close at heart."
"He's so deserving, both on and off the field," says University of Evansville baseball head coach and Jamey's brother Wes Carroll. "He's a great advocate for the University of Evansville and represents our baseball program extremely well. To be one of three numbers retired is pretty remarkable. For our baseball program, we're really proud he's one of ours."
This jersey retirement comes less than a year after Jamey stepped away from pro baseball completely, following a 12-year major league career, then 7 more years working in the Pittsburgh Pirates front office.
"I have my twins who are 14, getting ready to go into high school," says Jamey. "So, I've decided to play dad. Walked away from baseball in October to spend more time at home, coaching my son before we hand him off to the high school coach. Being around. I realize I've missed a lot of things. I want to be home for that. It's what life is now and I'm grateful for what the game has given me to do that."
Walking away has also allowed Jamey to reconnect with one of his true passions, University of Evansville baseball, as he's become more of a fixture with the Aces, at least in spirit.
"Jamey's just really been there for us." says University of Evansville outfielder Eric Roberts. "He hasn't physically been in the dugout, but he's always sending us messages. He helps the coaches with scouting reports and all the stuff like that. He just really gives us input, everywhere he can help. When he is here, he's also a great help. It feels like he's part of the team."
"He's helped us out a lot," says Wes. "Just helping us as professionals, from professional development. helping us as coaches to get better each and every day. How we work. How we communicate with out players. Just helping us get prepared to play our opponents. He's been our biggest fan all year, that's for sure, but he's also been an integral part of helping our program have success this year."
"This team is a lot of fun," says Jamey. "It's a special team. They talk about it at the end of championship runs , that a team has a special culture, there's a lot of good chemistry. So it's common when you see championship teams. Teams that have success. And I see that in this team. They root for each other. They cheer for each other. They have a lot of fun. It's been kind of fun to be more involved in it and be around it and experience it with these guys. So, I hope people come out and see it for themselves."