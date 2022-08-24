Castle kicker boots her way through the "glass goalposts"

As usual, the high school football season opened last Friday with plenty of new faces in new places. However at Castle, the newest face in the line-up was anything but usual.
"We're all human and we can do whatever we want," says Castle junior place kicker Aleyna Quinn. "And once you put you're mind to it, anybody can do what they want."
Quinn is living proof off that. On the opening night of the high school football season, Castle's new kicker booted four extra points on the scoreboard in the Knights 28-21 win over North. Not that there wasn't some anxious moment early.
"Definitely, stepping on the field the first one", says Quinn, "the nerves definitely got to me, because nothing hit me before I stepped on that field. After that first one, I settled in. The boys continued to encourage me and support me and I felt comfortable the whole rest of the game."
"You talk about clutch performances, coming in first time ever playing football," says Castle head coach Doug Hurt. "She's an amazing kid and an amazing competitor, and she came out and played very well in game one."
And it's not just her own coach, who she's impressed, as the dean of SIAC coaches has already take notice.
"I saw the kicks on replay and she did a heck of a job," says Mater Dei head coach Mike Goebel. "Coach Hurt wouldn't let her play, if she didn't deserve it. We've played against girl kickers before, but what I've seen on tape, this is by far the best. Castle's got a jewel with their kicker."
Clutch play is nothing new for Quinn. As a sophomore, she was one the Knight's girls soccer team's top scorers. However, becoming the first female football player in the long history of the Castle program was a different story.
"I talked to her dad first, our girls play basketball together since they were little," says Hurt. "I said, "What would you think, Matt, if I talked to Aleyna?". And he was all for it. Caught her in the hallway, and she smiled from ear to ear. I thought she was going to tell me to go north, or something. But, she said she was very interested. And the rest is history."
"He had just seen me play on the soccer field and be aggressive and he's like we want to change something in our program and be different", says Quinn, "kind of grow our program and he asked me and I was like I am going to try to do it and do it to the best of my ability. Obviously I'm out here now, with such little practice, but I can't thank Coach Gilles enough for continuing to work with me."
Aleyna's practice sessions have been abbreviated due to her first love, soccer. But after a short period of adjustment, she's found balance.
"Switching back and forth between soccer an football through me off a little, but I've gotten use to both," says Quinn. "I don't think it plays a big difference."
As far as her teammates go, they've adjust to Aleyna just as quickly.
"First day I stepped out here, none of the boys even knew I was going to do it," says Quinn. "First time I stepped out, they brought me in like family. and continue to encourage and support me throughout the whole process. Whether I miss a field goal or a kickoff they continue to support me."
Anyone thinking, Aleyna's appearance on the Castle roster is an anomaly need only look over to the adjacent practice field at Castle, where Haley Barrentine is lining up as a slot receiver on the freshman squad.
"In seventh and eighth grade, my little brother made me practice with him and I just started loving the sport," says Barrentine. "I asked the principal if I could join and she said I could. It's been awesome, I get loads of reps and it's the highlight of every day."
And Haley has her own message for girls or anyone who wants to play on the gridiron.
"Go for it," says Barrentine. "Do the best that you can. Nobody starts out great. You have to work your way there."