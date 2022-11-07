Clark's record-setting game leads UE women to season-opening victory

Fifth-year guard Myia Clark hit eight three-pointers, tying the program single-game record, as the University of Evansville women's basketball team battled to an 89-81 victory on the road at Eastern Kentucky on Monday evening in Richmond, Ky.
Clark's historic night resulted in a 25-point performance as the St. Louis native hit eight of her nine attempts from beyond the arc, matching Courtney Felke's eight trifectas against Morehead State on Nov. 19, 2007. The Aces were buoyed by an impressive debut performance from redshirt junior Barbora Tomancova, who earned her first double-double in the white and purple with 16 points and 15 rebounds, while adding a trio of blocks. Graduate guard Anna Newman finished in double-figures, accumulating 15 points and a game-high eight assists, while fifth-year guard A'Niah Griffin tallied 14 points to round-out Evansville's double-digit scorers. EKU was led by Antwainette Walker, who had a game-high 29 points for the Colonels.
What would prove to be a game fraught with foul trouble, Evansville battled with early foul issues that limited the first half minutes of a few key contributors. Last season's leading scorer Abby Feit picked-up two quick fouls in the opening period and saw just seven minutes in the first half, while Griffin played just four minutes in the opening half and sophomore guard Elly Morgan was charged with three fouls. In a game of runs, Evansville worked its advantage to seven on a three from Griffin with 7:33 left in the first quarter, but EKU would close within just a pair a few minutes later at 12-10. A high-powered Aces attack would run the lead as large as nine with less than a minute in the quarter, but a late Colonel bucket got it back to seven at 29-22 at the break.
Evansville picked right up where it left off in the second quarter with Tomancova taking over and helping the Aces lead reach what would be its largest point of the night at 48-29 on another made triple from Clark. EKU would not go away as the Colonels mounted a 12-2 run over the final 4:24 of the first half, narrowing Evansville's lead to 50-41 at the half.
A five-point spurt from Anna Newman in the third quarter helped restore the Aces lead back to 17 with just over two minutes left in the third quarter. But as was true the previous two periods, EKU made a push as the quarter waned getting back within seven as the game entered the final 10 minutes. The Aces showed the ability to hold an opponent at bey in the fourth, surviving multiple runs from EKU, but holding off the Colonels and never letting the home side get any closer than six. With under a minute left in the game, Clark knocked-down her eighth three-pointer of the game, helping to solidify the Aces 89-81 win.
Evansville continues its season-opening road swing on Thursday night with a trip to take on No. 4 Iowa at 6:30 PM in Iowa City, Iowa.