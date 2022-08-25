Coach Ragland announces change to Purple Aces active roster

Officials with the University of Evansville Men's Basketball program say one of the team's players is shifting his focus.
UE Head Men's Basketball Coach David Ragland announced Thursday that junior Trey Hall would be shifting his collegiate focus to academics.
“Our program will continue to support Trey Hall in any way that we can,” Ragland explained. “Academics are the top priority at the University of Evansville and we are excited for Trey to work towards a successful future.”
While Hall will no long be on the Purple Aces active roster, he will remain at UE as he works towards his degree.