Coleman racks up career-high, Aces fall at Missouri State

Despite racking up a career-high 22 points, Marvin Coleman II couldn't stop the University of Evansville men’s basketball team from dropping their third straight, as the Aces fell to Missouri State 85-62 Wednesday night in Springfield, Missouri.
Along with Coleman's stellar performance, Kenny Strawbridge Jr. chipped in with 18 points, going 7 for 9 from the floor.
However MSU got four players in double figures, led by Chance Moore's team-best 19 points. Donovan Clay added 17 while Jonathan Mogbo and Dalen Ridgnal scored 14 apiece.
The Aces are back at home Saturday afternoon, when they play host to Illinois State. Tip-off from the Ford Center is set for 1 p.m.