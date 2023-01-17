 Skip to main content
Coleman's big night can't save Aces at SIU

GAGE BOBE
Joe Downs

Despite getting a career-high 25 points from Marvin Coleman II, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team couldn't avoid it's seventh straight loss, falling to Southern Illinois 78-70 in Carbondale Tuesday night.

The Salukis, who opened the game on a 16-1 run, were led by Marcus Domask, who shot 13 for 18 from the floor on his way to a 32-point night.

The loss drops Evansville to 4-16 on the season and 0-9 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Southern Illinois improves to 15-5 overall and 7-2 in the MVC.

The Aces are back at the Ford Center on Saturday for a 3 p.m. game against Drake.

