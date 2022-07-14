Colson Montgomery is streaking his way through the minors

There are streaks, and then there are streaks. However, the roll former Southridge star athlete Colson Montgomery has been on in his first full season in professional baseball has grabbed the attention of fans everywhere.
"I'm just taking it day by day," says Chicago White Sox prospect Colson Montgomery.
By hook ... or by crook ... by walk ... or by knock ... Colson Montgomery has been on a tear for the ages. Coming into Wednesday night, the Holland native has reached base in 46 straight games, the third longest streak in professional baseball. The pressure to perform normally weighs heavy on a rookie, especially one selected in the first round. However, Colson isn't your run of the mill top draft pick.
"I don't try to get too big or too small at the plate," says Montgomery. "I just kind of stay within myself. I don't think "oh if I don't get on base or whatever then my life's over". I still have 70 games left. It's just a number to me."
Still it's an impressive number, leading to other impressive numbers like his .327 batting average and 34 runs batted in, which has led to another impressive number. Colson has gone from not even in the top 100 in the prospect rankings to 53rd in all of the minor leagues, allowing him to move up from the Chicago White Sox low "A" affiliate in Kannapolis to their high "A" affiliate in Winston-Salem a month ago.
"I knew I was playing well for a really long stretch," says Montgomery. "I was just talking to all of my coaches like what could happen. Things like that. They just kept telling me "just keep playing your game. Just keep doing you. And that's all you can really do". Then after one of our games, the clubhouse manager called me in, he said "hey the manager wants to talk to you". I was like "Alrighty, here we go". He just told me I was ready for the next step and that I was going to Winston Salem."
Along with his on-base streak, Colson brought another thing with him to Winston-Salem, his new nickname. The Holland Hammer.
"My dad texted me and told me that they were calling me that,"says Montgomery..
"Do you embrace it? Do you think it's good or bad? Or what?", asked 44 Sports Director Joe Downs.
"Yeah I like it. It's unique," says Montgomery.
What also has been unique has been Colson's rise, which doesn't appear to be waning as he approaches the All-Star break.
"I feel really good about it," says Montgomery. "I just see the day to day progress. I'm learning each day. I'm learning more and more. Even in the games, I'm learning. Even on the day where I don't do very well, I kind of sit back and don't think "I did bad that day", I just kind of think about what I did wrong and what I can learn from it". And even from the days I did do good, I look at what I could do better. Things like that. So I'm really happy about my progression, and so are a lot of the guys here too."
One of the toughest parts and first year player learns about is the grind, and Colson is not immune from that fact.
"I kind of expected this, but just like how drained you can kind of get on certain days," says Montgomery. "Feeling like "oh my God! I'm so tired and exhausted!", things like that. But what surprised me is how once the game gets started you can just re-energize, pretty much get ready for the game."
Back to Colson's meteoric rise, which probably won't land in the Windy City this year, but has garnered him national attention. Still, just a little over a year from hoisting up the state title trophy at Victory Field with his Southridge teammates, the small town kid from Holland keeps it all in perspective.
"I just think about home," says Montgomery. "Everybody at home, how proud they are of me. My dad is here with a couple of his buddies, some of my old coaches, they're all hanging out with me. It kind of puts it into perspective for me."