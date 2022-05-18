Craig survives health scare to have record-breaking season

It's been a season to remember for University of Evansville baseball, with the Aces sending their seniors out this upcoming weekend with on a winning note record-wise . And one senior, in particular, will have the biggest smile of all.
"Tanner's definitely on my Mount Rushmore of players in my program that have played for me," says University of Evansville baseball head coach Wes Carroll.
"When he gets up to the plate in a big situation", says University of Evansville senior outfielder Eric Roberts, "you get the feeling that he's going to come through."
"He works so hard and wants to be the best player and teammate," says Jennifer Craig, Tanner's mother.
Since he first set foot on the University of Evansville campus five years ago, Tanner Craig has been Mr. Ace. The likable red-head has represented everything good about the UE athletic program excelling both on the diamond and in the classroom. However, as Tanner approached his final season, something went terribly wrong.
"This summer, I got really sick," says Tanner. "I was playing baseball in Lafayette with the Aviators. Finally got sent to Indianapolis, spent a week up there, saw some very phenomenal specialists, a finally got diagnosed with ulcerative colitis."
Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease, which causes painful irritation, inflammation, and ulcers in the lining of the large intestine. And while normally not fatal, can be life-threatening left untreated.
"Watching your child go through that", says Jennifer Craig, "I still can't talk about it without crying. There were definitely points where we thought we were going to lose him. So him ever playing baseball again wasn't even a factor. I just wanted him to healthy enough to get married, have kids and have a job and enjoy life."
Tanner eventually go the treatment he needed and returned to campus in August, However, getting back on the field was another matter, as the once strapping first baseman, having lost more than 50 pounds, was reduced to a spectator for fall ball.
"In the middle of practices", says Tanner, "you see your team working every day and you don't have the energy to do anything. You can't physically do it. It's really tough mentally."
"It was a little striking at first," says University of Evansville junior outfielder Mark Shallenberger. "Took a little getting used to. He came in, he was pretty light. I think he was 150, 160 pounds. And then, at the beginning, we weren't really sure what to expect of him."
"It was tough to even see," says Roberts. "I have known him for a long time, played behind him."
However, with his teammates as inspiration, Tanner battled his was back onto the field, while doing the same for his teammates.
"Just seeing how hard they were working", says Tanner, "it just made me want to get out there with them and just go through this season with them one last time."
"It really made a lot of guys step up in a way," says Roberts. "We were hopeful he was going to be back. We always knew he was going to put his best foot forth to get back. But I think that really propelled some guys to really put the work in and also kind of raise their game."
"We knew he's be able to play for us", says Shallenberger, "but we still weren't sure whether he could do a full-time role or a part-time role or something like that. Then, one of our inter-squads, he hit a home run to left-center field, I was in right center and we were just going crazy. It was awesome. After I saw that, we knew we got the old Tanner back."
And Tanner kept on slugging, leading the team in round trippers, and eventually breaking the program's record for career home runs with 41.
"I love this program so much", says Tanner, "and just being a part of it means so much to me, I think to have my name in the record book for something like that is pretty cool. It's pretty special."
"To know that he has reached this goal and his name is imprinted here at UE," says Tanner's mother. "He has definitely left his mark."
As for Tanner's battle with ulcerative colitis, it's on going, requiring a cycle of medication every eight weeks.
"I go into week six, week seven, before next dose of medicine," says Tanner. "It really gets tough. My energy levels are low. It's a grind to just get through the day still. But when we're winning, it makes it a lot easier to fight through it. That's for sure."
And the Aces done a lot of that. This weekend, they'll look to wrap up the 30-win season in Tanner's career, with his parents, Jennifer and Todd, as always looking on.
"It's been a journey", says Tanner's mother, "and this year, I think we have just enjoyed it, more than we've ever enjoyed baseball, even summer ball, high school ball. Just enjoying the process."
"Truly remarkable human being", says Carroll, "both on an off the field. Has gone through a significant amount throughout his career. Seeing him grow as a person throughout his career here is the reason why he's made such an impact on myself and this program."