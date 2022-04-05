Diamond Aces Double Up Indiana at Braun

The University of Evansville baseball team got back to .500 on the season and improved their current winning streak to a season-best five in a row, beating in-state rival Indiana 8-4 Tuesday night at Braun Stadium.
The Aces were led by Brent Widder, who went 3-for-4 at the plate, while knocking in a pair of runs on a 2-run home run in the 4th inning, and Simon Scherry, who belted a decisive 3-run home run in the 6th inning.
The win improves Evansville's record to 14-14 on the season, while the loss drops Indiana to 11-16.
The Aces open the Missouri Valley Conference season Friday night at home against Southern Illinois University.