Diamond Aces Even Series with Southern Illinois

The University of Evansville baseball team bounced back from a deflating series-opening loss, beating Southern Illinois University 6-2 Saturday afternoon at German American Bank Field at Braun Stadium.
The Aces got another strong performance from sophomore starting pitcher Nick Harris, who struck out five batters across six innings of work.
At the plate, Evansville was led by Mark Shallenberger and Brendan Hord, who drove in a pair of runs each.
The Aces (15-15, 1-1) go for the series win Sunday afternoon at 1 pm.