...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Diamond Aces Even Series with Southern Illinois

  0
UE Aces Athletics Logo

The University of Evansville baseball team bounced back from a deflating series-opening loss, beating Southern Illinois University 6-2 Saturday afternoon at German American Bank Field at Braun Stadium.

The Aces got another strong performance from sophomore starting pitcher Nick Harris, who struck out five batters across six innings of work.

At the plate, Evansville was led by Mark Shallenberger and Brendan Hord, who drove in a pair of runs each.

The Aces (15-15, 1-1) go for the series win Sunday afternoon at 1 pm.

