Diamond Aces Lighting up the Scoreboard

Talk about a tear at the plate. The University of Evansville baseball team is blasting the cover off the ball late, led by two very different sluggers.
"It's contagious right now," says University of Evansville baseball head coach Wes Carroll.
"We're capable of putting up 9, 10, 11, 12 runs in any given inning," says University of Evansville junior infielder Mark Shallenberger.
"I think our lineup is really clicking right now," says University of Evansville senior infielder Tanner Craig.
That's putting it mildly. The University of Evansville baseball team is making scoreboards look like proverbial pinball machines. It began with their sweep of then-18th ranked Tulane earlier this month, where the Aces outscored the Green Wave by a combined 20-to-9. It continued with a 20-to-4 annihilation of Austin Peay. And reached it's zenith in a 17-14 clubbing of Indiana last Friday.
"I think at any point, anybody can get hot," says Craig. "All it takes is for one guy to get going for our lineup to really start playing well."
"Skip's talked about it before", says Shallenberger, "this is some of the most talent he's ever had. We're never out of a game. Versus any pitcher, we know we've got a shot. It's just about staying consistent. We know we can get hot at the right time."
"The top of our lineup is doing a really great job of giving us some quality at-bats, and it starts with Mark Shallenberger," says Carroll. "The year that he's having and the tear that he's on is pretty impressive. And people are following his lead."
And they'd be wise to. The junior infielder from St. Louis is leading the team in hitting with an eye-popping .404 batting average and is second in home runs and runs batted in. He also is a show on the field unto himself.
"He's a big energy guy and it's really cool to have the success that he's having right now," says Craig. "He works hard and I'm proud of him. It's cool what he's doing."
"He's full of personality", says Carroll, "and it's one of those things, where he goes, we go as an offense. To see him play with such personality on the base paths. He eats up and our whole team and their energy eats it up as well."
"I just try to have fun with it," says Shallernberger. "The coaching staff always emphasizes just being yourself out there. I know I'm at my best when I'm just out there, popping it and locking it, smiling, having a good time. Being as crazy as I can be, keeping the energy up. It keeps me confident. It keeps me focused, actually. It helps me play my best and I know it's what my teammates want."
On the other side of the spectrum, there's the grand old man of the Aces batting order, 5th year senior Tanner Craig has quietly compiled a season and a career for the record books. Second in the team in batting, the slugger from Scottsburg leads the team in home runs and RBI's, and comes into this weekend just one away from tying the school record in career roundtrippers with 39.
"Each and every time he goes to the dish he has a chance to go up top and hit a home run," says Carroll. "He's in a real good place right now with his feet. He's seeing the ball extremely well right now. Just a seasoned, developed hitter in our program right now and I'm proud to see the finished product here in his fifth year."
"He's a leader we can all look up to," says Shallenberger. "I've seen him hitting bombs, this is going on our third year together. Right now, he's the most complete hitter I've ever seen from him right now. It's cool to see him going out there, using the whole field. Just staying consistent with it."
"It kind of shows that I've worked hard and I've had a lot of playing time," says Craig. "It's cool to be close to it, and hopefully I'll get passed it soon."
Craig will attempt to break the record this weekend against yet another Big Ten opponent. Michigan State comes to German American Field riding a big reputation and has won two or it's last three games.
"Any time you have a Power Five opponent in the Big Ten come to town for a three game series at home", says Carroll, "it's always a great opportunity for our program and for the fans in this community. Such a talented team. Coach Boss does a great job. His wife is a Mater Dei alum, so I think that's how we were able to lure him down here. But they're going to come in here with a lot of talent on the mound and at the plate. So, we're going to have our hands full, but what a great challenge and test it is for us, our last weekend going into Missouri Valley Conference play."