Don Mattingly has another chance to enter Baseball Hall of Fame

An Evansville native will have another chance to make it into the Baseball Hall of Fame next month.
The Baseball Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee has announced the 8 finalists for possible election into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Evansville native and former Yankees great Don Mattingly is on the list.
Mattingly, who played 14 seasons in the Bronx, was on the Baseball Writes ballots every year since his retirement, but was never elected into the Hall.
Mattingly joins Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Fred McGriff, Dale Murphy, Rafael Palmeiro, and Curt Schilling on the final ballot.
The vote will take place among 16 members of the committee on December 4th during the Winter Meetings. If a player received 75% of the vote from the group, they will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York on July 23, 2023.
Mattingly was the 1985 American League Most Valuable Player, as well as a nine-time Gold Glove and a six-time All-Star.
He has also managed in MLB for 12 seasons, just wrapping up his tenure with the Miami Marlins this season.