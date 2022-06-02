Dubois County sportscasting legend stepping away

"You just turn on the dial," Jasper baseball head coach Terry Gobert says. "And he's there."
"He's just always on the go", says longtime Jasper High School sports fan Jack Yaggi, "just been wonderful asset to Jasper."
"I've just been a very lucky guy," says WITZ-FM sports director Walt Ferber.
If that's true, then the feeling is mutual, as Dubois County has been equally lucky to have Walt Ferber as the soundtrack of sports for better than 40 years. Like most good stories, this one of a hall of fame broadcaster has a humble beginning.
"I did my first game in the summer of 1972", says Ferber. "A little league baseball game that was on WREY in New Albany, a station that doesn't exist anymore. It was New Albany and Princeton in baseball."
From there, Walt's career was on an upward trajectory, where he was set to go to the big leagues. However, on the verge of becoming a drive-time DJ in Indianapolis, fate intervened, as the deal fell through. That's when a friend reached out with another opportunity.
"I said "I was going to be a morning man in the 19th largest market in the Country", says Ferber. "He said "You've got to eat". So I came down here, was originally going to be like for six months and out. And the people were nice, the money was good. Met a local young lady that I'm still with today. It was a very fortuitous accident."
That accident turned into a career that has spanned more than four decades, with Walt becoming a local legend in Southwest Indiana.
"Not just Jasper sports, but all of Dubois County," says Yaggi. "He's done everything basketball, and football, and baseball and soccer, volleyball. He's always there."
Walt also did a stint as the radio voice for the University of Evansville men's basketball team, and currently broadcasts games for Indiana State. However, his heart is on the diamond at Jasper's Ruxer Field.
"Honestly, I lover everything I do," says Ferber, "but baseball's my favorite. I've been doing baseball full-time here since 1992. When I got here in 80', I was fill-in. So on and off, I've been covering Jasper baseball for 40 years. I like hanging out in the dugout with the guys. It's a labor of love. There's just a broadcast somewhere in between. Work with one of the greatest people in the World, in hall of famer Ray Howard. I work with the guys I sit with for football and basketball as a coach I interview, Terry Gobert. So it doesn't get any better than that."
"He's a cat," says Gobert. "The polite term would be "a radio junkie". If there's a ball game, if Walt can make a nickel, he's going to go there. He loves doing it, you can tell that. He does a lot of games. You turn on your radio, you know you can go to WITZ radio. Chances are, if there's a ball game going on, even if it's not us, if it's a county game, he's going to find a way to get it on the air."
However, like all good stories, this one is nearing it's end, with the 65 year-old broadcasting veteran calling it a career at the end of this spring season.
"I'm doing a young man's game," says Ferber. "I'm getting up at 4:30 in the morning, taking care of a number of sportscasts, program managing. And then at the end of the day, going and doing a baseball game. Melanie and I, who's been very patient with me. We've been together for 42 years now, we're going to do a little traveling. I'm going to try to be the person who takes care of stuff around the house, that hasn't done that for a long, long time."
However, Walt's not completely saying good-bye to broadcasting, as he intends on doing a limited number of games throughout the year. Still, his partial absence is already being felt.
"He's going to be missed," says Yaggi. "I don't know how in the World they're going to get someone who's able to do everything that he's been able to do. It's going to take a jewel of a person to replace Walt."
"I'm a little worried, first of all, if guys are going to be available to do these games," says Gobert. "He puts aside, and he tells his wife " I love you" and says good-bye and gets home late a night and not a lot of people are willing to do that. It's amazing what he's done and it's amazing how he can pull it off. Sometimes maybe you don't appreciate what you've got until it's not there anymore and Walt's going to be like that."
"There are a lot more people that do a lot more important stuff than what I do," says Ferber. "I figured that out over the years, but I'm going to do what I can, to the best of my ability and I've got to meet some great young men and women athletes and outstanding coaches, so it's about as good as it gets."