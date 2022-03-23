Dunham Blazes Own Trail Through the Minors

"You can't stop somebody who's never going to give up and that's kind of been my motto," says New York Yankees minor league outfielder Elijah Dunham.
It's a great philosophy, but tough to put into practice. Still it's what has gotten Reitz alum Elijah Dunham where he is today, as one the top prospects in the New York Yankees farm system. However, it didn't start out that way. After a stellar career with the Panthers, Elijah brought his skills to Indiana, and by the end of his sophomore year, he was on the Major League Draft radar. Selected by the Pirates in the 40th round, Elijah bet on himself, going back to I-U looking to improve his draft status. That's when COVID hit, prematurely ending the Hoosiers 2020 campaign, and leading Elijah to go undrafted.
"This helped, playing three sports in high school," says Dunham. "It taught me how to handle adversity. When stuff doesn't go your way, like a lot of guys may have had a ton of success their whole life, got what they wanted their entire life, they don't know how to handle when someone or an event comes and punches you in the mouth. What I've learned about myself is how to handle it. Continue to put my head down, and continue to keep working."
And that's exactly what Elijah did. Signing as an undrafted free agent, he began the 2021 campaign in low single A Tampa. then quickly shot up to high A, finishing his first pro season batting a combined .263, with 13 home runs and 57 runs batted in. Then he took off like a rocket in the fall, batting .357 while becoming the Arizona League's Break Out Player of the Year. A perch Elijah's still getting used to.
"It's definitely been different", says Dunham, "kind of attention-wise. I've always kind of been an "under-the-radar guy". And I've kind of found comfort in that space, so it's a little different now. People talking about me, knowing who I am now. Signing autographs and stuff like that. It's never kind of been what I've been comfortable with. It's kind of taken me to a different level, personally having to expand my horizons from what I'm comfortable with But I love it because the work I'm putting in since I was little, it's starting to show, and it's not going to stop for me."
As for this upcoming season, Elijah is slated to start in Double-A, with Triple-A a real possibility by season's end. However, getting ahead of himself has never been part of the Evansville native's game.
"I don't really think about it," says Dunham. "I just think about, every single day a take day by day. I put my head down and say "this is the work I'm going to put in each day. I'm going to get in the gym. I'm going to get in the cage. I'm going to go throw and do my defensive work. I try not think about the future. I try to think about the day at hand, and it's really keeping me disciplined and making me become better every day and every single season that I come and keep playing."