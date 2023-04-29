Early struggles doom University of Evansville baseball

The University of Evansville baseball team paid for junior starting pitcher Donovan Shultz's first inning struggles, as 14th ranked Indiana State jumped out to a four run first inning lead, on their to a 7-4 victory at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium in Evansville Saturday afternoon.
Schultz's day started poorly, giving up a single, walking a batter, then hitting the next two batters to give Indiana State a 1-0 lead. Later in the frame, Sycamores catcher Grant McGill lined double to right extending the Indiana State lead to 3-0. A fielder's choice capped the first inning uprising, and the Aces were down 4-0 before they had to come to the plate.
Trailing 5-0 in the third inning, graduate outfielder Eric Roberts swatted the conference-leading 16th home run of the season. The three-run shot to center got Evansville back within stricking distance, trailing 5-3.
However, the only other offense the Aces could muster was a solos shot by fifth-year first baseman Chase Hug would in the eighth inning, as Indiana State gutted out a 7-4 victory.
Schultz took the loss for UE, yielding five runs on just two hits with a walk. He did hit three batters. UE graduate reliever Jarrett Blunt struck out a career-high eight men in a season-best 4.0 innings of work to try and keep Evansville in the game, and senior reliver Jakob Meyer struck out three over 2.0 scoreless innings of work for UE.
With the victory, Indiana State improves to 27-13 overall and 15-2 in the MVC. Evansville, meanwhile, falls to 25-17 overall and 9-8 in the MVC with the loss. The series will be decided on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m., with UE expected to start graduate LHP Michael Parks (2-1, 2.34 ERA) against Indiana State RHP Lane Miller (4-0, 2.12 ERA).