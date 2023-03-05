Evansville baseball pushes winning streak to seven Games

The University of Evansville baseball team pushed its early season winning streak to seven games Sunday, completing a four-game series sweep of Bowling Green State, winning game one 8-4, then taking game two 13-3 at Braun Stadium in Evansville.
Junior starter Donovan Schultz (1-1) earned the the game one victory for UE, allowing just two unearned runs on one hit in five innings of work, while striking out five.
Game two saw Evansville used back-to-back four-run frames in the first two innings to grab control of the contest. The Purple Aces sent 10 men to the plate in the first inning, with Hug and Borgstrom coming through with RBI base hits to build a 4-0 lead. Then, Evansville doubled the lead in the second inning with four more runs, highlighted by a two-run single by Roberts and another RBI single by Borgstrom.
Evansville would add single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings, as Hug would add an opposite-field solo home run to left field in the fifth inning to help build an 11-1 lead. The two teams would then trade two-run innings in the sixth inning to provide the final score of 13-3, with Hug plating an RBI double and senior third baseman Brent Widder producing an RBI single in the sixth.
Hug and Scherry both had four-hit games for UE, with Hug finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Borgstrom also went 3-for-3 with two runs driven in, while Widder went 2-for-3 with two RBI.