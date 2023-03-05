Evansville baseball pushes winning streak to seven Games

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Gallatin, Hardin
and Union Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Henderson,
Vanderburgh, Spencer and Daviess Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.Runoff from recent heavy rain is forecast to send the Ohio River
above flood stage at several points through Monday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Monday evening to Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 27.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 35.7 feet early Wednesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Gallatin, Hardin
and Union Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Henderson,
Vanderburgh, Spencer and Daviess Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.Runoff from recent heavy rain is forecast to send the Ohio River
above flood stage at several points through Monday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 38.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.7
feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Evansville baseball pushes winning streak to seven Games

  • 0
UE Aces

The University of Evansville baseball team pushed its early season winning streak to seven games Sunday, completing a four-game series sweep of Bowling Green State, winning game one 8-4, then taking game two 13-3 at Braun Stadium in Evansville.

Junior starter Donovan Schultz (1-1) earned the the game one victory for UE, allowing just two unearned runs on one hit in five innings of work, while striking out five.

Game two saw Evansville used back-to-back four-run frames in the first two innings to grab control of the contest.  The Purple Aces sent 10 men to the plate in the first inning, with Hug and Borgstrom coming through with RBI base hits to build a 4-0 lead.  Then, Evansville doubled the lead in the second inning with four more runs, highlighted by a two-run single by Roberts and another RBI single by Borgstrom. 

Evansville would add single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings, as Hug would add an opposite-field solo home run to left field in the fifth inning to help build an 11-1 lead.  The two teams would then trade two-run innings in the sixth inning to provide the final score of 13-3, with Hug plating an RBI double and senior third baseman Brent Widder producing an RBI single in the sixth. 

Hug and Scherry both had four-hit games for UE, with Hug finishing a triple shy of the cycle.  Borgstrom also went 3-for-3 with two runs driven in, while Widder went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you