Evansville Drops Mid-Week Non-Conference Game at Belmont

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Shawneetown, Golconda, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Newburgh Dam. .Along the Ohio River, several points are once again rising to a secondary crest Friday into Saturday. Afterwards, river levels will be falling, currently projected to drop below flood stage next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY, MARCH 17... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until Thursday, March 17. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Farm land and some main roads are flooded in places southwest and west of Mt. Vernon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 38.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.1 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, March 17. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. &&