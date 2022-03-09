Evansville Drops Mid-Week Non-Conference Game at Belmont

Battling back from an early deficit, the University of Evansville baseball team came up just short in a 7-4 loss to Belmont on Wednesday night in Nashville, Tenn.
"We really struggled hitting with runners in scoring position as we created many opportunities, but couldn't cash in," said Aces head baseball coach Wes Carroll. "Belmont go the big 2 out RBI hits that we couldn't. We need to start playing better overall baseball as we start this 14 game road trip."
After trailing 4-0 following the second inning, Evansville fought its way back, beginning with a two-run no-doubt homer from junior Mark Shallenberger in the third that halved the Bruins advantage. Two innings later, the Aces pushed across a pair of runs to knot the contest at four. As has troubled the Aces this season, Belmont answered right back with a single run in the bottom half of the fifth before sealing the win with a two-run homer in the sixth.
Evansville had one last opportunity in the top of the ninth, loading the bases with just one out, but left the bases loaded with a strikeout and groundout.
The Aces continue their road trip with a three-game set at No. 18 Tulane beginning at 6:30 PM on Friday in New Orleans.