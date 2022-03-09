Evansville Drops Mid-Week Non-Conference Game at Belmont

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at
Shawneetown,
Golconda,
Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam,
Newburgh Dam.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are once again rising to a
secondary crest Friday into Saturday. Afterwards, river levels will
be falling,  currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 40.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.5
feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Wednesday March 16.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at
Shawneetown,
Golconda,
Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam,
Newburgh Dam.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are once again rising to a
secondary crest Friday into Saturday. Afterwards, river levels will
be falling,  currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY, MARCH 17...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 17.

* IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Farm land and some main roads are flooded
in places southwest and west of Mt. Vernon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 38.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.1
feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday, March 17.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Evansville Drops Mid-Week Non-Conference Game at Belmont

  • Updated
  • 0
UE Women's Basketball Fleshes out 2021-22 Schedule

Battling back from an early deficit, the University of Evansville baseball team came up just short in a 7-4 loss to Belmont on Wednesday night in Nashville, Tenn.


"We really struggled hitting with runners in scoring position as we created many opportunities, but couldn't cash in," said Aces head baseball coach Wes Carroll. "Belmont go the big 2 out RBI hits that we couldn't.  We need to start playing better overall baseball as we start this 14 game road trip."

After trailing 4-0 following the second inning, Evansville fought its way back, beginning with a two-run no-doubt homer from junior Mark Shallenberger in the third that halved the Bruins advantage. Two innings later, the Aces pushed across a pair of runs to knot the contest at four. As has troubled the Aces this season, Belmont answered right back with a single run in the bottom half of the fifth before sealing the win with a two-run homer in the sixth.

Evansville had one last opportunity in the top of the ninth, loading the bases with just one out, but left the bases loaded with a strikeout and groundout.

The Aces continue their road trip with a three-game set at No. 18 Tulane beginning at 6:30 PM on Friday in New Orleans.

Recommended for you