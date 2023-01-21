 Skip to main content
Evansville men drop eighth straight to Drake

Joe Downs

The University of Evansville men’s basketball team shot out to a quick lead, but it didn't last, as they lost their eighth straight, falling to Drake 97-61 on Saturday afternoon at the Ford Center.

Evansville had four players score in double figures led by Kenny Strawbridge Jr. and Yacine Toumi, who tallied 12 apiece. Antoine Smith Jr. and Marvin Coleman II each chipped in 11.  Gabe Spinelli added 9 points and a team-high five rebounds.

The Aces are back at home Wednesday when they play host to Belmont. Tip-off from the Ford Center is set for 7 pm.

